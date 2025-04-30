Chandigarh, Apr 29 (PTI) Jalandhar Police has registered an FIR against Congress' Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli and others, including 100-150 unidentified people, for allegedly blocking the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway on April 23 as part of their protest against setting up of a bio-CNG plant.

The Jalandhar Rural Police booked them under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control), Rules 2020 and the National Highway Act, according to the FIR.

The plant, against which protesters were holding the agitation, was coming up at the Bhogpur sugar mill in Adampur for processing the solid waste collected from the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation.

Many residents of the area are against the setting up of the proposed plant. Kotli said people have been protesting against it for the past eight months, citing environment and health concerns.

