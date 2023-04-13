Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) Punjab's Finance and Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday launched State Intelligence and Preventive Unit (SIPU) and GST Prime -- an analytical tool for state GST officers to analyse and monitor the tax collection and compliance in their jurisdiction.

Cheema said that the existing mobile wings of the taxation department at Amritsar, Bathinda, Fazilka, and Shambu in Patiala, Ludhiana and Jalandhar have been now converted to State Intelligence and Preventive Units (SIPUs), besides creating 3 new SIPUs.

"The three new SIPUs will be at Madhopur in Pathankot, Mohali and Central Unit at Head Office, Patiala. The Central Unit and SIPUs will work directly in coordination with Tax Intelligence Unit, Patiala," he said in a statement here.

While highlighting the key features of GST Prime, the Finance Minister said that this portal would result in better tax monitoring by tax officials and enhanced compliance by the taxpayers.

He said the system caters to the requirements of the field-level offices and enforcement and intelligence offices to identify the defaulters and tax evaders.

The system acts as an interface between GST Common Portal and E-way Bill Systems and tax administrators, he added.

Cheema, according to an official statement, further said that these initiatives of the taxation department have been aimed at effective tax compliance, identification of top defaulters, keeping taxpayer details at the fingertips and identification of taxpayers for audit and inspection to detect frauds.

