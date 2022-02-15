New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Public sector Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) on Tuesday said it has declared bad asset IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company, with dues of over Rs 148 crore, as a fraud account and reported it to the Reserve Bank.

As per the bank's policy on determination and disclosures on material events, PSB said it has declared this non-performing account (NPA) as a fraud account.

Also Read | Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

"It is informed that an NPA account, viz IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company Ltd with outstanding dues of Rs 148.86 crore has been declared as fraud and reported to RBI today as per regulatory requirement," the lender said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it has already made provisions amounting to Rs 59.54 crore, as per the prescribed prudential norms.

Also Read | Kia Carens MPV Launched in India at Rs 8.99 Lakh, Features & Specifications.

The company was set up as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) by the debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) under its energy platform IEDCL for implementation of thermal power projects at Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

Stock of PSB closed at Rs 15.95 apiece on BSE, up 1.92 per cent from the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)