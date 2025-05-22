Chandigarh, May 22 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday said it has busted a drug smuggling module with the arrest of three persons and seized 12.07 kilograms of heroin from their possession in Ferozpur.

The police also recovered Rs 25.12 lakh from them.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 22, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said Karan Kumar alias Ghanni (22), Rohit Bhatti (24), and Aakashdeep alias Aakash (24) --? from Bukkan Khan Wala in Ferozepur -- were arrested.

Karan and Akashdeep have a criminal background with cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act registered against them.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 22, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Police also impounded their car, which they were using to deliver drug consignments, he said.

Yadav said an FIR was registered at Ghall Khurd police station and further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ferozepur Range, Harmanbir Singh Gill said following surveillance and intelligence-led operation, police teams arrested the three near Jodhia Nehra Pull and recovered 2.07 kilogram heroin and Rs 25.12 lakhs drug money from their car.

He said after Karan's confession, police teams recovered another chunk of 10 kilogram heroin concealed at his rented accommodation located at Rikhi Colony in Ferozepur.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh said preliminary investigations suggest their involvement in cross-border narcotics trafficking, with suspected links to Pakistan-based operatives using drones for deliveries.

"The seized consignment was intended for distribution across Punjab. Further investigations are underway to uncover the whole network," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)