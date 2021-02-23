Guwahati, Feb 23 (PTI) West Assam Milk Producers' Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL), known as Purabi Dairy, on Tuesday said it is expanding its production capacity by two- and-half times to 1.5 lakh litres of milk per day by September 2022.

The company is expanding the capacity at its existing plant at Panjabari in Guwahati, WAMUL Deputy Manager Anish Nair told PTI here.

"We have a processing capacity of 60,000 litres per day. The same plant will be expanded to have an overall production capacity of 1,50,000 litres per day along with additional facility for manufacturing value-added products," he added.

The plant expansion project is aimed to be complete by September 2022, Nair said.

When asked about the investment, the official said: "The expansion is funded by Assam Project for Agri-Business and Rural Transformation (APART) of the Government of Assam, having an overall estimated outlay of Rs 46.84 crore."

Nair said that under APART, WAMUL aims to create gainful engagement of rural youths and entrepreneurs by providing them a scope of being associated with its entire milk value chain, starting from the individual dairy farmer to the consumers.

Last week, WAMUL launched its range of cattle feed supplements, Purabi Pashu Pushti, in a new facility in order to augment its drive towards increasing milk productivity and reducing production cost for dairy farmers.

The cattle feed plant has been set up at Changsari in Kamrup district at an investment of Rs 6.18 crore and the project was approved under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund Scheme of NABARD through Cooperation Department of the state government.

Nair said the company is currently focused on meeting the cattle feed demand of the local dairy farmers of Assam.

"If surplus stock possibility arises in future, WAMUL may extend its cattle feed and supplements distribution to neighbouring states as well," he added.

The plant can produce 3,000 metric tonnes of mineral mixture and bypass protein meal annually along with 15,000 metric tonnes of bypass protein based cattle feed.

