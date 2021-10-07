New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Thursday said it has partnered with IBM Global Business Services (GBS) to fuel tech-led innovations in its operations.

IBM will integrate the SAP cloud environment with Puravankara's cloud environment to ensure seamless enterprise functions, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.

Puravankara has partnered with IBM to deploy RISE with SAP, an integrated cloud ERP solution revolutionising their business transformation.

IBM will also deploy Ariba Sourcing, a strategic sourcing solution by SAP, to automate and streamline critical tasks in sourcing indirect and direct materials, it added.

Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Ltd, said, “By collaborating with IBM to deploy SAP, we will modernise our business capabilities and solve on-ground bottlenecks with ease while setting precedence in this highly competitive industry.”

Kamal Singhani, Country Managing Partner – IBM Services, India/South Asia, said, “By leveraging our deep consulting expertise and access to technological innovations, Puravankara will be able to fast-track their digital transformation journey, create intelligent workflows to drive the efficiency and agility needed in their dynamic industry landscape.”

