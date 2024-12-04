Hyderabad, Dec 4 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler manufacturer PURE EV announced plans on Wednesday to expand its dealership network to over 320 outlets across India by mid-2027.

The company plans to launch PuREPower in 2025, leveraging its vehicle battery and powertrain platform.

Also Read | Why Is Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session Held in Nagpur? Know History and Reason Behind Nagpur Being State’s Winter Capital.

“Over the next 30 months, we aim to add 250 new dealerships, expanding our network to over 320 across India. This growth will be fueled by increasing demand for long-range scooters, electric motorcycles, large B2B contracts, and our entry into the household brand segment,” PURE EV Founder and MD Nishanth Dongari said.

The company currently operates with 70 dealerships.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 98 Court Officer, Assistant and Other Posts of NCLT Recruitment 2024; Know Salary and Other Details Here.

PURE EV is the first to integrate Nano PCM (Phase Change Material) into its battery systems for efficient thermal management, Dongari said. This innovation eliminates the risk of unsafe thermal incidents, enhancing safety in electric vehicles and boosting consumer confidence, he added.

PURE EV has focused extensively on electric motorcycles, already launching two models—the ecoDryft, catering to the 110cc market, and the eTryst, designed for the 125cc segment, according to Dongari.

The company is leveraging its X-Platform to deploy predictive AI and cloud AI technologies, ensuring battery and powertrain durability beyond 50,000 km, he added.

Speaking about PuREPower, Dongari described it as a "revolutionary product" poised to become a household brand.

Designed with a sleek and intuitive system, PuREPower will serve as a power backup solution for major household utilities, he added.

Currently, PURE EV exports its electric two-wheelers to Nepal and Bhutan, Dongari said, adding, "By the fourth quarter of the 2024–25 financial year, the company plans to expand its export operations to the Middle East and Africa."

The company also intends to introduce generative AI-powered customer support services to enable personalised communication in regional languages and ensure timely service delivery, Dongari said.

PURE EV is incubated at the i-TIC Foundation at IIT Hyderabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)