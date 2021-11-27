New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Union Power Minister R K Singh and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday dedicated to the nation two power generating units of 1,160 MW capacity in Barauni and Barh in Bihar.

Singh and the Bihar chief minister dedicated Stage -II 500MW of NTPC Barauni Thermal Power Station and Unit 1 (660 MW) of NTPC Barh Super Thermal Power project to the nation, a power ministry statement said.

NTPC group has an installed capacity of 7,970 MW in Bihar and another 1,980 MW is under construction.

To accelerate the development of the power sector and increase the availability of power and cost efficiencies for the larger benefit of people in the state, the Bihar government transferred Barauni Thermal Power Station to NTPC Ltd in December 2018.

