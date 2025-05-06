New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Liquor maker Radico Khaitan Ltd on Tuesday reported a 70.8 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 92.07 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025, helped by volume growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.91 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, according to an exchange filing by Radico Khaitan.

Its revenue from operations rose by 15.16 per cent to Rs 4,485.42 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 3,894.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the March quarter, Radico Khaitan's total IMFL volume was at 9.15 million cases, up 27.9 per cent.

While Prestige & Above brands volume was up 16.8 per cent to 3.40 million cases, and contributed to the IMFL volumes of 39.1 per cent.

Radico Khaitan's total expenses increased 14.26 per cent to Rs 4,365.37 crore in the March quarter.

The total income of Radico Khaitan, which includes other income in the March quarter, was at Rs 4,486.80 crore, up 15.13 per cent.

Commenting on the performance, Radico Khaitan Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan said: "Building on the strong momentum from Q3 FY25, we achieved an impressive 28 per cent volume growth in Q4 FY25—our highest quarterly growth in the past three years.

The company, which owns award-winning single malt 'Rampur' and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, has plans to launch two luxury brands in the first quarter of FY26.

"These launches represent a significant leap in Radico Khaitan's premiumization journey. Additionally, we will enter the super-premium whisky segment within the first half of the year, strengthening our footprint in high-growth categories," said Khaitan.

For the financial year, which ended on March 31, 2025, Radico Khaitan's net profit was up 31.8 per cent to Rs 345.61 crore. It was at Rs 262.17 crore.

In FY'25, the total consolidated income of Radico Khaitan was at Rs 17,103.38 crore, up 10.4 per cent.

With this, Radico Khaitan's revenue base has crossed the USD 2 billion mark in FY'25.

"Radico Khaitan has achieved another outstanding quarter, closing FY25 with its strongest financial results to date. We posted an impressive 18 per cent year-on-year revenue growth and recorded our highest-ever full-year EBITDA of Rs 668 crore," said Chairman & Managing Director Lalit Khaitan.

Over the outlook, the company said it expects a strong double-digit growth in the Prestige & Above category, and demand environment in the spirits industry to remain robust, led by continued premiumization.

"Looking ahead, we anticipate strong double-digit growth in the Prestige & Above category, enhanced profitability, and a continued emphasis on cash flow generation,” said Abhishek Khaitan.

Shares of Radico Khaitan Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 2,534 on BSE, up 0.03 per cent from the previous close.

