Tezpur (Assam), Dec 15 (PTI) A railway engine derailed and fell on a shop near the railway track at Dekargaon junction in Assam's Sonitpur district on Tuesday, officials said.

According to a senior official of Northeast Frontier Railway, the railway engine derailed amidst dense fog in the morning hours but none was injured.

The department is probing the cause of the accident, he added.

