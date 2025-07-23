New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Early morning rain in Delhi on Wednesday caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several parts of the city.

The showers led to a dip in temperature, offering relief to people discomforted by humid conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rain during the day.

