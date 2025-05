Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) Overnight rains and strong winds in many parts of Punjab and Haryana brought temperatures down slightly in the two states.

Hisar, Faridabad and Gurdaspur received most rainfall, the local Met department said.

At 8.30 am, Chandigarh received 12.9 mm of rainfall, Ambala 4.2 mm, Hisar 40.6 mm, Karnal 9 mm, Narnaul mm, Rohtak 16. 2 mm, Bhiwani 10.8 mm, Faridabad 29 mm and Gurugram 26.5 mm.

Amritsar recorded 24.8 mm of rainfall, Ludhiana 1 mm, Patiala 13 mm, Bathinda 29 mm, Faridkot 14.6 mm, Gurdaspur 44.2 mm, Ferozepur 13.5 mm and Pathankot 3.5.

