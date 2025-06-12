Jaisalmer, Jun 12 (PTI) The body of a 16-year-old boy, missing for nearly 24 hours, was found hanging from a tree in a secluded area here on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Dhanaram, a native of Boi village in Rajasthan's Barmer district, had been living with his uncle in Jaisalmer for the past five months. He was assisting at a vehicle repair shop in the Transport Nagar area, police said.

According to Head Constable Rajkumar of Kotwali police station, Dhanaram left the shop without informing anyone around 11 am on Wednesday and did not return. Despite extensive searches by his family members and the police, he remained untraceable.

On Thursday morning, police received information about a body found hanging from a tree in a secluded area behind Govardhandas Kalla Colony. A police team reached the spot and confirmed the identity of the deceased as Dhanaram.

The body was taken down and shifted to the mortuary in Jawahar Hospital. After the arrival of family members from Barmer, a post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the relatives.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Further investigation is underway, police added.

