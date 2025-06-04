Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) Governor Haribhau Bagde called for collective efforts towards environmental conservation and urged people to plant more trees, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

He was speaking at an environment conservation programme in Jaipur and said that planting trees, especially Banyan and Peepal that give oxygen throughout the day, will solve a plenty of environmental problems.

He said that environmental problems can be solved if collective efforts are made to save water, forest and land.

Urban Development Minister Jhabarmal Kharra called upon the teenagers and youth to come forward and take such initiatives He stressed on making the new generation aware about environmental conservation. He said that it will be meaningful only when awareness comes in the future generation.

Padma Shri Laxman Singh shared his experiences about water conservation along with the increasing shortage of water in villages.

