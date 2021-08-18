Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) Industries minister of Rajasthan Parsadi Lal Meena on Wednesday said the state government is making all efforts to develop the state as a top industrial hub.

Meena, while addressing a virtual seminar on investment opportunities in Rajasthan, said that industrial areas are being developed at the subdivision level keeping in view the investment potential in the state.

"The state is aiming to become the industrial powerhouse of India. It is in the direction that the state government has been advancing with its policy and direct interventions," he said.

The minister also highlighted investment friendly initiatives taken by the state government.

Industries Secretary Ashutosh AT Pendekar said that new industry-specific policies and investment zones are being created in the state to leverage upon the local advantages, and a broader approach for horizontal industrialisation is being adopted.

"This horizontal industrialisation shall be achieved through rapidly increasing the number of industrial areas, 100 of these are planned to be launched in this financial year," he said.

In the seminar organised by the state government and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), more than 225 investors from the US, the UK, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates as well as 11 states of India participated.

