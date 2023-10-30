Jaipur, Oct 30 (PTI) Eight candidates filed their nomination papers for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections on the first day of the exercise on Monday, according to officials.

These candidates are from Ganganagar, Garhi, Bhilwara, Behror, Bansur, Nokha, Ghatol and Chaurasi assembly constituencies, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said.

He said the last date for filing nomination papers is November 6 and the scrutiny of will be done on November 7. Nomination papers will not be filed on Sunday, November 5.

The last date for the withdrawal of nomination is November 9.

Voting will be held in the entire state in a single phase on November 25 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Gupta said that while filing nomination, general candidates will have to submit a security deposit of Rs 10,000 and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates will have to deposit Rs 5,000.

