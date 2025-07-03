Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) Newly appointed Rajasthan DGP Rajeev Kumar Sharma took charge at the Police Headquarters here on Thursday evening.

He replaced former DGP Utkal Ranjan Sahoo, who recently retired from the post and was appointed Chairman of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

After his retirement, ACB DGP Ravi Prakash Mehrada was given additional charge of the state DGP. He too retired on June 30.

The state Department of Personnel issued Sharma's appointment order on Thursday for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The appointment followed the recommendation of the empanelment committee formed by the UPSC.

Before being appointed DGP, Sharma, an IPS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, was on central deputation and posted as Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development, New Delhi.

Sharma hails from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and has vast experience in policing and administration. He was awarded the President's Police Medal in 2014.

