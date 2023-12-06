Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 6 (PTI) A bus overturned in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday leaving one passenger dead and 22 others, including 14 students, injured, officials said.

The accident took place near Radha Soami Ashram in Thandikassi village along the Rajouri-Jammu national highway.

The bus was on its way to Rajouri from Manjakote and hit two cars before overturning, they said.

The injured were rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital Rajouri.

