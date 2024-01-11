Lucknow (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch a statewide cleanliness campaign from the temple town on Sunday.

The campaign will be carried out in every village, city and locality of the state.

Also Read | Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Special: From Speed Limit to Toll Prices, Here’s All About India’s Longest Sea Bridge Set to Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12.

The Urban Development and Panchayati Raj departments will carry out the campaign, according to an official statement issued here on Thursday.

The chief minister will monitor the campaign, it stated.

Also Read | APPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Registration Date for 897 Posts Extended Till January 17, Know How To Apply.

During the campaign, roads in Ayodhya will be thoroughly cleaned.

The Department of Food and Civil Supplies has been directed to regularly inspect and ensure the cleanliness of toilets at petrol pumps and along green corridors in Ayodhya.

The Irrigation Department will ensure the cleanliness of Ram Ki Paidi by building a 1.37-km barrier on the river at Naya Ghat.

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be held on January 22.

All government buildings, schools and colleges in the state will be decorated on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)