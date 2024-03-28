New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) RattanIndia Power on Thursday announced closure of its three foreign subsidiaries, Bracond, Renemark and Genoformus, in Cyprus.

The company said these subsidiaries had no revenue in the last financial year.

"Bracond Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary company, Renemark Limited and Genoformus Limited, both subsidiary companies of Bracond, all three companies incorporated in Cyprus and having nil revenue and nil contribution in the turnover/revenue/income/net worth to the company, during the previous financial year ended March 31, 2023, have been dissolved with effect from March 27, 2024," according to a BSE filing.

*** Indian Oil says its 100th LPG bottling plant rolls out first truckload of packed LPG * Indian Oil on Thursday said its 100th LPG bottling plant at Sitarganj, Uttarakhand has rolled out its first truckload of packed LPG.

This plant will cater to the customers of eight districts of Uttarakhand -- Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Nainital, Pauri, Pithoragarh & Udham Singh Nagar -- and two districts in Uttar Pradesh -- Bareilly and Pilibhit, a company statement issued in Dehradun said.

The plant will dispatch around 60 packed trucks on a daily basis to around 122 Indane LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) distributors.

Indian Oil Chairman S M Vaidya virtually flagged off the first packed LPG truck load along with the company's Director (Marketing) V Satish Kumar.

"Our 100th LPG Bottling Plant at Sitarganj, represents a significant investment in the future of energy infrastructure in Uttarakhand," Vaidya said.

