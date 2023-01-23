New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) RattanIndia Power on Monday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 479.76 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

The consolidated net loss of the electricity producer stood at Rs 386.69 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as per a BSE filing.

Also Read | What Is Norovirus? Highly-Contagious Virus Detected in 19 Kerala Students, Know What Are Symptoms, Causes.

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,411.05 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,243.84 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income climbed to Rs 931.29 crore from Rs 857.15 crore a year ago.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Govt Employees May Get Boost In Salary Post Budget 2023; Check Latest Updates on DA Hike, Arrears and Fitment Factor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)