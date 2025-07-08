New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Smartphone company realme has appointed actor Vicky Kaushal as its brand ambassador for smartphones, the company said on Tuesday.

The company will launch realme 15 Series smartphones on July 24 with a campaign led by Kaushal.

"As we gear up to launch the realme 15 Series on July 24, this partnership marks an exciting step forward in building realme's emotional and cultural connection with its audience," realme India Chief Marketing Officer Francis Wong said.

Realme is among the top 5 brands in volume sales in India. The company had 11 per cent market share in the first quarter of 2025, as per market research firm Counterpoint Research.

