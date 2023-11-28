Lucknow Nov 28 (PTI) BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday urged the Uttar Pradesh government and opposition parties to refrain from doing politics during the winter session of the state assembly, which began here on Tuesday, and asked them to work on issues of public interest.

In a post on 'X', the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief asked, "Will the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly session beginning today prove to be in the interest of the state due to meaningful discussions on issues of public interest and holistic development where it fulfils some of its important responsibilities, or will it remain a mere formality due to other reasons?"

"Being a poor and backward state with the country's largest population of about 25 crore, the central and UP governments have special responsibilities for the equitable development and progress of UP. In such a situation, it would be appropriate if the government and the opposition do less politics and work in a timely manner for public interest and to remove backwardness," she added.

The BSP has one member in the 403-member state assembly.

