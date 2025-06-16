New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries on Monday sold 85 lakh shares of Asian Paints for Rs 1,876 crore through an open market transaction.

The share sale came days after Reliance Industries offloaded 3.50 crore equity shares or 3.64 per cent stake in Mumbai-based Asian Paints on Thursday.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 16, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

According to the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Reliance Industries through its affiliate Siddhant Commercials Pvt Ltd disposed of 85 lakh shares, representing a 0.88 per cent stake in Asian Paints.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 2,207 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,875.95 crore.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) bought these shares at the same price. With the acquisition of shares, ICICI Prudential MF's holding in Asian Paints rose to 2.12 per cent from 1.24 per cent.

Shares of Asian Paints increased 1.21 per cent to close at Rs 2,241 apiece on the NSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)