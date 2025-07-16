New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Reliance Infrastructure on Wednesday said its board approved raising up to Rs 9,000 crore via various financial instruments.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board of directors, at its meeting held on Wednesday, "approved seeking enabling authorisation from the members for raising funds up to Rs 6,000 crore".

The fundraise will be through "the issuance of equity shares and/or equity-linked instruments and/or other eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers by way of a Qualified Institutions Placement and /or follow-on public offer or a combination thereof", the filing said.

Further, it also gave its go-ahead to the issuance of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures up to Rs 3,000 crore, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis or otherwise, the company said.

The issue of the above securities is subject to requisite permissions, sanctions and approvals and as per the applicable provisions of law.

