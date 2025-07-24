New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Shares of Reliance Power and Reliance Infra dropped 5 per cent each, hitting their lower circuit limits on Thursday, following raids by the Enforcement Department as part of an alleged Rs 3,000 crore loan fraud relating to a money laundering case against the companies linked to Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani.

The stock of Reliance Power cracked 5 per cent to hit the lowest trading permissible limit for the day at Rs 59.70 apiece on the BSE.

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure also tanked 4.99 per cent to hit the lower circuit limit of Rs 360.05.

Reliance Power's market valuation dropped by Rs 1,298.63 crore to Rs 24,690.55 crore, while that of Reliance Infra tumbled Rs 1,222.37 crore to Rs 14,262.70 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted multiple raids as part of an alleged Rs 3,000 crore bank loan fraud-linked money laundering case against the companies of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, official sources said.

More than 35 premises in Mumbai belonging to 50 companies and 25 persons are being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The investigation is being carried out by a Delhi-based investigation unit of the ED.

ED sources said they are probing allegations of illegal loan diversion of around Rs 3,000 crore, given by the Yes Bank to the group companies of Ambani between 2017 and 2019.

Group companies, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, said in separate but identical regulatory filings that the ED actions have "absolutely no impact" on their business operations, financial performance, shareholders, employees, or any other stakeholders.

"The media reports appear to pertain to allegations concerning transactions of Reliance Communications Limited (RCOM) or Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) which are over 10 years old," the companies said in the filings.

The companies also said in their filings that Anil Ambani was not on the Board of either Reliance Power or Reliance Infrastructure and that they had no "business or financial linkage" to RCOM or RHFL.

Any action taken against RCOM or RHFL, the companies said, has no bearing or impact on the governance, management, or operations of either Reliance Power or Reliance Infrastructure.

