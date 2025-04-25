New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Reliance Retail's consumer business revenue touched Rs 11,500 crore in FY25, becoming the company's fastest growing vertical in India.

Reliance, which is present in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment with Independence, Campa and other brands, is scaling its presence across the country.

"The brands are very, very widely distributed. If we look at some of our key brands like Campa and Independence, they are all growing very rapidly," said Reliance Retail CFO Dinesh Taluja during earnings call.

Its soft drink brand Campa has already gained double-digit market share in the key markets where it is available, he said.

"We also continue to add to our portfolio by launching new products and acquiring new brands," Taluja added.

In FY25, Reliance's consumer businesses "continued to expand its reach through general trade leading to 3.5X Y-o-Y growth in sales during the period".

It acquired personal care brand Velvette during the quarter to strengthen its product portfolio.

"We have also launched several new products. So with Campa, we have launched Campa Energy, and with Muttiah Muralidharan (Sri Lankan cricketer), we have launched a new sports drink called Spinner," said Taluja.

Over the distribution network of the FMCG business, Taluja said it's already quite wide and is expanding pretty rapidly as well.

"We are present across 1 million plus retail outlets through a network of 3,200 plus distributors," he said.

In addition to tapping the Indian market, Reliance has also started looking at exports to other markets.

"we would set up distribution in select markets to really distribute our products where they have the relevant appeal in a pretty big way," he said.

Reliance had entered into the FMCG market in 2022 and has subsequently launched brands such as Independence and acquired several as Campa Cola.

It has presence across FMCG segments ranging from cola to soap, staples, dishwash liquid, soap, detergent and floor cleaner.

