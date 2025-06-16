New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) ReNew Energy Global Plc (ReNew) on Monday posted a multi-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 313.7 crore in the March quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Its net profit was Rs 60.9 crore a year ago, according to a company statement.

Total income or total revenue for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 3,439.1 crore against Rs 2,477.6 crore in the year-ago period, it stated.

Total income for the quarter includes external sales from our module and cell manufacturing operations, amounting to Rs 991.4 crore.

During the quarter, revenue from the sale of power rose to Rs 1,829.4 crore from Rs 1,690.8 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24.

For the full 2024-25 financial year, net profit rose to Rs 459.1 crore compared to Rs 414.7 crore in FY24.

Total income or total revenue was Rs 10,907 crore in FY25, against Rs 9,653.1 crore a year ago.

Revenue from the sale of power increased to Rs 8,148.6 crore during the same period from Rs 7,662.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income or total revenue for the last fiscal includes external sales from our module and cell manufacturing operations, amounting to Rs 1,337.3 crore.

ReNew is a leading decarbonisation solutions company listed on Nasdaq. Its clean energy portfolio of 18.5 GW on a gross basis as of June 16, 2025, is one of the largest globally.

As of March 31, 2025, the company's portfolio consisted of 17.3 GW, compared to 13.5 GW as of March 31, 2024.

Subsequent to the fiscal-end, the company signed 1.2 GW of power purchase agreements, taking the total portfolio to 18.5 GW (plus 1.1 GWh Battery Energy Storage System or BESS).

In addition, the company has 6.5 GW of solar module manufacturing and 2.5 GW of cell manufacturing.

The company's commissioned capacity has increased 12.4 per cent year-on-year to 10.7 GW (net of 300 MW of assets sold during FY25) as of March 31, 2025.

Further, the company has also commissioned 466 MW, of which 436 MW is solar and 30 MW is wind, taking the total commissioned capacity to 11.2 GW.

The company expects to complete construction of 1.6-2.4 GW by the end of FY2026.

The company anticipates continued net gains in sales of assets, which is part of ReNew's capital recycling strategy, and has included Rs 1-2 billion related to asset sales in the adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization).

