Baghpat (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) A retired Army personnel allegedly killed his younger brother over a land dispute here by hitting him with a shovel, police said on Tuesday.

The man who allegedly hid the body in the bathroom before fleeing was later arrested, they said.

SHO of Baraut police station Janak Singh said that the alleged murder happened in Jaunmana village and the deceased has been identified as Ashok (45).

Ashok and his elder brother Ravindra (52) stayed together and would frequently argue over a land dispute, the SHO said.

He said that on Tuesday, Ravindra killed Ashok by attacking him with a shovel, kept the body in the bathroom, and fled from the spot.

Ashok's uncle lodged a complaint and a case has been registered against Ravindra who has been arrested, police said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

