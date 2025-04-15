Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors on Tuesday said it has set up its first dealership in Nepalese capital city Kathmandu, marking its entry into the Himalyan nation as it aspires to go global.

The company's foray in the international market is backed by its strategic partnership with MV Dugar Group, a leading name in Nepal's automobile industry, Revolt Motors said.

Following the launch of the Revolt Hub in Kathmandu, the collaboration is set to expand rapidly across Nepal, with plans to open 12 additional showrooms in key cities, including Pokhara, Biratnagar, Nepalgunj, Butwal, and Dhangadhi, in the coming months, the company said.

Each dealership will have dedicated service infrastructure, trained EV technicians, and genuine accessories and merchandise to ensure a seamless ownership experience, it added.

The two companies aim to revolutionise the two-wheeler segment in Nepal by introducing eco-friendly and performance-driven electric motorcycles tailored to the region's unique terrain and commuter needs.

"This marks a significant milestone in Revolt Motors global journey as it brings its full range of electric motorcycles to the Nepalese market," said Anjali Rattan Nashier, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited .

Revolt said its full product portfolio is now available in Nepal, including the flagship RV400, the performance-focused RV400 BRZ, the RV1+ and RV1 commuter models, and the powerful new RV BlazeX.

