Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) The 'Satta Sankalp Yatra' taken out by the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal will conclude in Jaipur on Sunday.

Beniwal and Aazad Samaj Party's head Chandrashekhar Azad will address the 'Satta Sankalp Maha Rally' to be held at Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium.

On Thursday, Beniwal and Azad announced an alliance between the two parties for the November 25 assembly elections in Rajasthan. RLP MLAs will also address the rally. The party has three MLAs in the state.

RLP state office in-charge Shankar Lal Narolia and general secretary Manish Chaudhary said that party workers from across the state are expected to participate in the programme.

