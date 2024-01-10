Bijnor (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A class 10 student was killed after being run over by a state roadways bus here, police said on Wednesday.

Tanushka (17) was returning home on her bicycle after attending tuition classes when the bus hit her from behind near Gauspur trisection here on Tuesday, SHO, Nagina Rural, Hambir Singh said.

She was rushed to a Meerut hospital but succumbed to injuries on the way, he said.

The bus driver fled from the accident spot.

