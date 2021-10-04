New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Road Transport and Highways Ministry on Monday invited expression of interest from eminent experts for empanelment as member of expert advisory group (EAG) in the ministry to advise on matters related to road transport, including automotive sector.

The ministry further said the EAG shall consist of five members, who would be eminent experts (individuals) in domains related to automotive and road transport sector. According to the ministry, the EAG shall meet, in person or through video-conferencing once in 45 days or whenever required.

Domain expert(s) shall ensure that there should be no conflict of interest in their engagement with EAG during the period, it said, adding that they should possess very high integrity and maintain confidentiality.

