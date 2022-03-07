New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Russian oil firm Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy has been put on 'credit watch with negative implications' due to sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, CARE Ratings said Monday.

Nayara, which is 49.13 per cent owned by Rosneft, operates a 20 million tonnes-a-year oil refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat and has a growing network of petrol pumps.

In a statement, CARE Ratings said it has put the company's Rs 17,149.5 crore long-term bank loans and non-convertible debentures of Rs 2,541.84 crore under credit watch with negative implications.

"CARE Ratings has placed the long-term ratings of Nayara on 'credit watch with negative implications' on account of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resultant economic sanctions being placed on Russia and certain Russian entities and persons," the statement said.

The rating agency said it will continue to monitor the situation and take rating action in case of any adverse impact of the war on Nayara's shareholders and the company.

It, however, added that the company does not have any major operational dependence on Russia or any of the Russian entities.

Rosneft Singapore Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Rosneft Oil Company, and Kesani Enterprises Company Ltd, a consortium comprising Trafigura and United Capital Partners (UCP) investment group, have 49.13 per cent shareholding each in Nayara.

"Notably, Nayara's key shareholder, Rosneft, has already been under the sectoral sanctions ever since it became a shareholder of Nayara and there has not been any announcement of fresh sanctions on Rosneft. At present, there is no impact of recently announced sanctions on the operations of Nayara," CARE Ratings said.

Furthermore, Nayara does not have any major operational dependence on Russia or Russian entities, including Rosneft, as it sources crude oil from countries such as Iraq, Egypt, countries in the Middle East and Latin America, etc, while major export destinations include the Netherlands and the Far East.

"Nonetheless, given the severity of the war situation and the resultant global backlash by way of sanctions on Russia and certain Russian entities, there is a lot of uncertainty over the exact ramifications of the situation on Nayara's shareholders," the statement said.

While timely completion of a petrochemicals project within estimated cost and refinery operating at healthy throughput are positive factors that could lead to a rating upgrade, any adverse impact of the geopolitical situation on the operations of the company or its shareholders and a deterioration in capital structure, with the firm incurring capex through higher-than-expected borrowings, will result in a downgrade.

"The ratings strengths are, however, tempered by the company's exposure to fluctuation in crack spreads, modest debt metrics, the competitive industry scenario as well as inherent government regulation risk in the Indian oil and gas sector, apart from risks associated with execution and stabilisation of the ongoing petrochemicals project," the statement said.

Going forward, CARE Ratings believes that the company will report an improvement in gearing in debt metrics due to debt reductions, supported by healthier probability and recent fund infusions, irrespective of fresh debt drawdown for the petrochemicals project which entails a total project cost of Rs 6,539 crore, to be funded through debt of Rs 4,016 crore and the remaining from internal accruals and fund infusions.

The project is expected to be commissioned by August 2023.

