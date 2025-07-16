New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Reliance Power on Wednesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 9,000 crore through various financial instruments.

The company's "board of directors approved seeking enabling authorisation from the members for raising funds up to Rs 6,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares and/or equity linked instruments and/or other eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers by way of a Qualified Institutions Placement and /or follow on public offer or a combination thereof," according to a regulatory filing.

It also approved issuance of secured/ unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures up to Rs 3,000 crore, in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis or otherwise, the filing said.

The issue of these securities is subject to requisite permissions, sanctions and approvals, and as per the applicable provisions of law, it added.

