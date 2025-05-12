Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), May 12 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Monday said that Rs 12,000 crore has been deposited directly into farmers accounts for both kharif and rabi seasons.

At a public grievance redressal programme in Kollipara mandal of Guntur district, Manohar expressed his commitment to solving public issues, a release said.

Also Read | What Is CBSE's New Post-Result Process? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Latest Changes in the Result Verification System.

"This is my village. My responsibility. The NDA coalition government is committed to the welfare of farmers," he said.

The minister received 213 petitions from people and assured it would be addressed within a week.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Manohar also discussed ongoing local development projects and promised to complete them soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)