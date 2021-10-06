Jaipur, Oct 6 (PTI) The Rajasthan Government will organise a two-day investment summit in January next year to invite businesses to explore investment opportunities in the state.

In the 'Invest Rajasthan - 2022 Summit' on January 20-21, investment related works will be done on the spot.

Also Read | JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2021 Declared by NTA, Candidates Can Check Their Scores Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Before the summit, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena and ministers of other departments will contact investors within and outside the country and will invite them to invest in the state.

For this purpose, various programmes like webinars, national and international road shows and discussions with diplomats from different countries will be held from October 21 in order to connect with investors.

Also Read | Mysuru Dasara Celebrations 2021 Live Streaming: Know When & Where to Watch Live Telecast of 10-Day Festival Beginning Tomorrow.

"Through these programmes, Rajasthan will be presented as an investment destination," a release said.

Officials of the Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP) and Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) will connect with investors in cities like Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi.

The state government also plans to organise international road shows in the US, Germany, Singapore, South Korea, France and the UK along with the Dubai Expo to be held in Dubai from November 12 to 18.

Apart from this, road shows have also been planned in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)