Latest News | SAD Names Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana as Candidate from Bathinda LS Seat

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) on Sunday named gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana as its candidate from the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat.

Agency News PTI| Apr 14, 2024 07:52 PM IST
Chandigarh, Apr 14 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) on Sunday named gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana as its candidate from the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat.

SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, who is the sitting MP from Sangrur, made the announcement here.

Sidhana, who hails from Sidhana village in Bathinda district, thanked the party leadership for naming as the candidate from the Bathinda seat, currently represented by SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Sidhana had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly polls from the Maur assembly seat as an Independent.

The SAD (Amritsar) has so far declared nominees from Sangrur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Faridkot, Anandpur Sahib, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib and Ferozepur seats.

Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

