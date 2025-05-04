New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Consumer electronic major Samsung India has moved the Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), challenging a penalty amount of more than half a billion dollars imposed on it by government officials, according to industry sources.

The Indian custom authorities had imposed a penalty of over USD 500 million on Samsung earlier this year, for allegedly wrongly classifying the import of telecom equipment, including networking gears.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The said order has been challenged by Samsung India before the Mumbai bench of the the appellate tribunal CESTAT, the sources told PTI.

PTI has sent emailed questions to Samsung regarding the issue, but is yet to receive a response.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: BOB Invites Applications for 500 Office Assistant Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

The petition, which has been moved through law firm Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan before the appellate tribunal, is yet to be listed for hearing, they said.

It may come up for hearing in due course before a CESTAT bench, they added.

Samsung has supplied those network equipment to Reliance Jio, the leading telecom service provider, part of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries.

According to the sources, the network division of Samsung India has allegedly misclassified the equipment, attracting a tariff of 10-20 per cent. This was objected to by the customs department earlier also.

Samsung India Electronics had reported revenues of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore for 2023-24, in which its network business' share was Rs 16,626 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)