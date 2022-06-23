Chennai, Jun 23 (PTI) The Coast Guard on Thursday said it has seized 650 kg of processed sea cucumber in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

Based on intelligence input, Coast Guard Station, Mandapam, launched an anti-poaching operation in coordination with Forest Department, a defence release here said.

It "successfully prevented illegal transshipment of 650 kg of processed sea cucumber off Vedalai seashore. The consignment was handed over to forest department for further legal action," it said.

"The operation is the result of jointness among the various agencies towards prevention of criminal and anti-national activities in the sensitive Indo-Sri Lanka IMBL. Sea cucumbers are an important constituent of the coral eco system and are categorised as an endangered species with their harvest being banned under the Wildlife Protection Act of 2001," the release added.

Enhanced vigilance was being maintained in the region by Indian Coast Guard to stop smuggling and other illegal activities, it stated.

