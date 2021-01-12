New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Markets regulator Sebi is planning to rope in an independent agency to provide contract staff, including receptionist and data entry operator, for its Bhubaneswar office.

Besides, the regulator is also planning to hire an agency that will provide security guards.

In two separate notices, inviting applications from the interested parties, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the services would be required at the regulator's local office in Bhubaneswar.

The scope of the work involves providing the necessary manpower like housekeeping cum office attendant, receptionist, data entry operator and office assistant.

For providing security guards, Sebi said the agency should have minimum experience of five years in the field of providing security guards to organisations and should have operations at present in Bhubaneswar, among other criteria.

Interested agencies will have to send the application to Sebi by January 27, the regulator said.

