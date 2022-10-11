New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) A total of 4,683 complaints, received through the grievance redressal system SCORES against companies or market intermediaries, have been disposed of in September, according to data released by Sebi on Tuesday.

At the beginning of September, 3,225 complaints were pending and 3,293 fresh complaints were received, according to the data.

These complaints were related to refunds, allotment, redemption and interest, among others.

The regulator also noted that there were nine complaints as of September this year which were pending for more than three months pertaining to investment adviser, research analyst, non-demat, remat, refunds, dividends and rights, among others.

The average resolution time for a complaint was 29 days, it added.

In a separate public notice, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) mentioned eight entities again against whom complaints have been pending for more than three months on SCORES as of September.

Grovalue Financial Services Pvt Ltd, Analysewise Investment Advisors, Gaurav Agrawal, Proprietor Profit Vista Financial Research, Highlight Investment Research, Indian Commodity Exchange, Last Mile Enterprises, Premier Ltd and Sonal International are among other entities against whom complaints have been pending for over three months.

SCORES is a grievance redressal system which was launched in June 2011.

