New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) A total of 3,960 complaints, received through grievance redressal system SCORES, were disposed of against listed entities and market intermediaries in May, according to data released by Sebi on Friday.

These resolved complaints include grievances brought forward from previous period.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) To Come With 45W Fast Charging Support: Report.

At the beginning of May, a total of 2,942 complaints were pending and 2,756 complaints were received in the same month, the data showed.

The complaints were related to refund, allotment, redemption and interest, among others.

Also Read | Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

SCORES is a grievance redressal platform that was launched in June 2011. It is a platform designed to help investors lodge their complaints online with Sebi, pertaining to the securities market, against companies, intermediaries and market infrastructure institutions.

The regulator also noted that there were five complaints as of May 2022 which were pending for more than three months against research analyst, stock broker and investment advisers.

The average resolution time for a complaint was 29 days, it added.

In a separate public notice, Sebi mentioned four entities against whom these complaints have been pending for more than three months on SCORES as of May this year.

Most complaints (2) were pending against research analyst -- Grovalue Financial Services Pvt Ltd.

Chitranjan Singh Chouhan Proprietor -- Wealth Research Financial Services, Highlight Investment Research and Artha Vriddhi Securities Ltd are among the other entities against whom complaints have been pending for over three months. HG

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)