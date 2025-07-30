Karimnagar (Telangana), Jul 30 (PTI) A second-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil Chaudhary (22), a native of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to circle inspector Karunakar Rao of Adilabad II town, Sahil was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on the college premises after he failed to attend the afternoon study session.

Fellow students noticed his absence and alerted the staff, who found him unresponsive in his room, police added.

Sahil's parents have been informed, and a case has been registered.

"We are conducting a thorough inquiry into the incident," Rao said.

Further details will be known following the post-mortem examination and completion of the investigation.

