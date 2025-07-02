Jaipur, Jul 2 (PTI) A section of the ceiling at the Ajmer Dargah collapsed during heavy monsoon rains on Wednesday, triggering outrage among devotees and raising questions over the maintenance of the centuries-old Sufi shrine.

The incident occurred amid a downpour that led to clearing of the visitors' area, preventing any casualties. However, the collapse has renewed scrutiny of the Dargah Committee (DC), an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, over alleged neglect and lack of safety measures.

Also Read | How Is the Next Dalai Lama Chosen? Know How the Successor of the 14th Dalai Lama Will Be Picked.

Devotees and local religious leaders accused the committee of failing to conduct structural audits or essential repairs despite repeated warnings.

Syed Sarwar Chishti, secretary of the influential Anjuman Committee, condemned the Dargah Committee's handling of the shrine. "The Dargah Committee has failed miserably. Not one audit has been conducted. This is not just neglect; it's institutional apathy. Muslims across India must now raise their voices to free the Dargah from the Centre's control," he said.

Also Read | Muharram 2025 Holiday Date in India: Is Ashura on July 06 or July 07? Will Stock Market, Banks and Schools Remain Open or Shut?.

Dargah priest Syed Daniyal Chishti also expressed anger and said, "For the past two years, I have been requesting permission to repair my Hujra. The leakage worsens with every rain, but neither do they respond, nor do they allow us to act. Their indifference towards the sanctity and safety of worshippers is appalling," he said.

The DC did not issue any official response.

The Ajmer Dargah, dedicated to Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, draws millions of pilgrims annually from across India and abroad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)