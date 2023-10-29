Nagpur, Oct 29 (PTI) A 75-year-old man died after his two-wheeler rear-ended a car that suddenly applied brakes in Gittikhadan area of Nagpur on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

The incident took place near the police headquarters at 1:30pm and the deceased has been identified as Lalitkumar Mitra, a resident of Mohan Nagar, he said.

"The car applied brakes and his two-wheeler hit the vehicle from behind, resulting in Mitra falling onto the road and sustaining grievous injuries. Passers-by rushed him to Mayo Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said.

The car driver has been booked under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act provisions, the official added.

