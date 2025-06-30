New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Servotech Renewable Power System on Monday said it has received an order from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to install ultra-fast EV chargers at Kempegowda International Airport.

Each charger will have a capacity of 240 kW and will enhance the e-transport operational efficiency at the airport, Servotech Renewable Power System said in a statement.

Servotech Renewable Power System has received an order to install 10 ultra-fast direct current electric vehicle (DC EV) chargers of 240 kW each at Kempegowda International Airport for airside EV operations, it said.

"This positions the installation as first and biggest of its kind EV charging hub for airside EV operations in an Indian airport enabling fast turnaround times and significantly enhance the airport's e-transport operational efficiency," it said.

As part of the initiative the charging station will be strategically located within the airport premises to charge electric buses used for passenger transport between terminals and aircraft, and facilitate 24/7 airside EV operations further contributing to the reduction of the airport's transport carbon emissions.

As part of this project, Servotech Renewable will oversee the supply, erection, testing, commissioning, and five-year maintenance of the EV charging station.

