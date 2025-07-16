Gurugram, Jul 16 (PTI) Gurugram Police have busted a sex racket operating out of two spas in a building in Manesar and arrested three people, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, they received a tip-off that some women were running a sex racket under the guise of two spas — Oscar and Golden Gravity — in the Amrapali building in Sector 2 of IMT, Manesar.

Following this, a raid was conducted by the police team on Tuesday. "We sent our constable as a decoy customer to both spa centres. He met the operators and asked for women by fixing rates, to which the operators agreed. He also found a couple in an objectionable position in one of the spas. After receiving a signal from him, we raided the spa and arrested three people, including one woman," SHO Satender Kumar said.

The accused were identified as Mahender Kumar, manager of Oscar Spa; Surjit, a customer in the spa; and Ashiya Khatoon, owner of Golden Gravity Spa, police said.

"During interrogation, the accused admitted to forcing girls into prostitution in exchange for money. We are questioning the accused," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

