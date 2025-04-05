New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) on Saturday celebrated the 62nd National Maritime Day across the country, according to an official statement.

This year's theme -- "Prosperous Seas Developed India and Youth for Blue Economy and Green Growth" -- reflected the importance of sustainable growth in the maritime sector and the critical role of youth in driving innovation and environmental stewardship, it said.

Union Cabinet Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said, "On National Maritime Day, we honour the unwavering spirit of our seafarers and the maritime community who keep India's economy sailing."

Sonowal interacted with cadets at the event and encouraged the women cadets to lead from the front in shaping the future of India's maritime landscape.

National Maritime Day commemorates the historic voyage of 'S.S. Loyalty', the first Indian-owned steamship, which sailed from Mumbai to London on April 5, 1919.

