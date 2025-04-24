Jaunpur (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) the station house officer (SHO) of a police station here was suspended on Thursday after a video, purportedly showing the SHO brutally beating a man with a belt, went viral on social media. Vinod Mishra Mungra Badshahpur police station

Superintendent of Police Dr Kaustubh said, "A time-bound departmental inquiry into the incident, to be overseen by Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shailendra Pratap Singh, with a deadline of seven days has been initiated following the video," he added.

The viral video purportedly shows SHO Vinod Mishra tying a man to a pole and repeatedly striking him with a belt.

Sources suggest that the man had allegedly given a bribe to the SHO to get some work done. When the work was not done, the man asked him to return his money. But the SHO allegedly assaulted him.

